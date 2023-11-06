Lightning McQueen is coming to Rocket League tomorrow, November 7. And when he does, he will be the first car to have dynamic expressions. When this happens players will be able to purchase the Lightning McQueen Car, Ka-chow Goal Explosion, and "Life Is A Highway" by Rascal Flatts Player Anthem all individually or as part of the "Mega Bundle" for 2500 credits. This "mega" bundle includes all of this, plus the following: Rust-eze Decal, Dinoco Decal, Cruisin' Decal, Lightyear Racing Wheels, Lightyear Dinoco Wheels, Lightyear Whitewall Wheels, and Lightning McQueen Player Banner.

"Ahhhh, breathe in that new preset smell-this is the Lightning McQueen Car you've always wanted," reads an official blurb about the new crossover promotion from Psyonix. "The Lightning McQueen Car is the very first in Rocket League to feature dynamic expressions! Lightning will look around the pitch while you cruise the Arena, then narrow his eyes in focus as you approach supersonic speeds.

There's currently no note about how much The Lightning McQueen Car, Ka-chow Goal Explosion, and "Life Is A Highway" Player Anthem will all cost as individual purchases. What there is note of is that certain cosmetic items will not be available to use with Lightning McQueen.

"The Lightning McQueen Car can be customized with some Toppers, Boosts, Trails, and Goal Explosions, but not Antennas," writes Psyonix. "This does not include branded items that have their own customization restrictions. The Lightning McQueen Car cannot be customized with Decals besides the Rust-eze, Dinoco, and Cruizin' Decals."

Rocket League is available for free, as a free-to-play game, via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's unclear how long all of this new content will be available once it's released tomorrow. It will presumably only be available for a limited-time, but there's no actual mention of this one way or another. Whatever the case, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of this latest Rocket League crossover.