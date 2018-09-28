‘Rocket League’ PS4 Console Crossplay Still Isn’t Happening, At Least For Now

Earlier this week, Sony finally broke down and announced that crossplay was coming, starting with the world’s most popular game: Fortnite. However, whether crossplay would be coming to other popular multiplayer games anytime soon, wasn’t made clear.

One of the biggest and most vocal proponents of crossplay has notably been the developers behind Rocket League, Psyonix, or more specifically, the vice president of publishing at Psyonix, Jeremy Dunham.

However, while Dunham and co. have been vocally supporting crossplay, despite the latest news, it doesn’t have anything to share about crossplay support coming to Rocket League.

We’re really happy for the @PlayStation and @FortniteGame communities. It’s a great step forward! We know that our own @RocketLeague community wants to know what this means for them, but we don’t have any updates ATM. In the meantime, we recommend reaching out to Sony for comment //t.co/5wH3VIMktn — Jeremy Dunham (@DunhamSmash) September 26, 2018

Interestingly, Dunham doesn’t provide any reason why crossplay support isn’t being added, and instructs fans to ask Sony why that is, perhaps suggesting there are some political reasons, reasons Psyonix can’t divulge.

It seems inevitable that crossplay will come to the game, but as long as the feature is in beta on PlayStation 4, Rocket League players on PS4 will have to wait to play with their friends on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, but hopefully that will change before the end of the year.

For those that don’t know: currently, PlayStation 4 players can only play with fellow PS4 players and PC players. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One users can play not only with PC players, but with each other. And of course, this means PC players can play with everyone. But soon all Rocket League players will be able to player with all other Rocket League players, or at least that’s the hope.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

In recent and related news, Rocket League surpassed an impressive new player milestone of 50 million players and Season 9 kicked-off.