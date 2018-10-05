‘Rocket League’ Getting New Battle-Car And Crate Next Week

Psyonix has announced that a brand-new battle-car and crate will be coming to Rocket League next week, on October 8, also known as, this coming Monday.

The new battle-car is called Nimbus, and features a futuristic-look and a hitbox similar to the Endo, Skyline, and X-Devil. Meanwhile, the new crate is called the “Elevation Crate.” As usual, its content won’t be revealed until it launches.

The Rocket League community reception to the car so far has been pretty positive, though given its hitbox it likely won’t be used by many, at least not at the higher levels.

If you play Rocket League, you’ll know almost everyone at the top uses the Octane, with an occasional Dominus and Batmobile sprinkled in there. But a majority of the game’s cars aren’t used, and this will likely be another in the latter group.

With an Endo-like hitbox, I’ll personally be eager to take this one for a spin though. That style hitbox isn’t the greatest, but it’s pretty decent all around and doesn’t really have one particular shortcoming. It’s simply just not spectacular at any given thing.

As for the new crate, I’m personally hoping it will have some brand-new — and obviously, rad — goal explosions. The last thing I need is more boosts or wheels. So hopefully this is goal explosion and/or decal heavy.

At the moment of writing this, it’s unclear how much the Nimbus will cost, but it is presumably in-line with other single DLC car releases.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage on the soccer-with-cars title by clicking here.

