Rocket League Reveals PS5 and Xbox Series X Enhancements

✖

Rocket League players ready to race onto the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles have their chance to do so this week with the release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Series S. While the game’s already playable in its next-gen version for those who secured their next-gen Xbox consoles on launch day, the PlayStation 5 version will be available at launch later this week. Alongside those releases, Psyonix shared on Tuesday the optimization plans for Rocket League on all three consoles to detail how the game will play at launch and how it’ll play after a later update on the Series X and Series S.

The quality and performance of Rocket League will differ depending on which next-gen console you picked up. The Series X will obviously be able to put out more than the Series S in terms of power to boost the Rocket League experience while the PlayStation 5 offers its own upgrades. You can find the full details on those enhancements below as they relate to each of the new consoles.

Xbox Series X

Available at launch: 4K Resolution, 60FPS, HDR supported

Following an update later this year: “Video Quality” setting to choose between Quality or Performance options Quality: 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better (included with Xbox Series X) 4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K. Performance: Game runs at 2688x1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR Game UI runs in 4K 4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688x1512. HDR and 120 Hz require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable (included with Xbox Series X)



Xbox Series S

Available at launch: 1080p resolution, 60FPS, HDR supported

Following an update later this year: “Video Quality” setting to choose between Quality or Performance options Quality: 1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR HDR requires compatible HDR10 display Performance: Game runs at 1344x756 (70% of Full 1080p) Resolution at 120 FPS with HDR UI displays at 1080p Requires a TV or monitor 120 Hz capable display HDR requires a compatible HDR10 Display and High Speed HDMI 2.0 cable (included with Xbox Series S)



PlayStation 5

Available at launch: 4K Resolution (checkerboard) at 60 FPS with High Dynamic Range (HDR)

4K and HDR require compatible displays

Requires compatible HDMI cable (included with PlayStation 5)

Look for exact release timing on Rocket League’s next-gen updates to be announced soon.