Rocket League Season 4 Surprises Players With Huge New Feature

✖

Rocket League Season 3 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch is coming to an end on August 11, which means Psyonix and Epic Games are starting to reveal everything players need to know about Season 4, which, among other things, will add more Competitive Tournaments each day, including Tournaments for both 2v2 and Extra Modes, two things players have been asking Psyonix to add for a while.

According to Psyonix, 2v2 Tournaments will function just like 3v3 Tournaments, which is to say all you will need to do is join a Competitive Tournament -- either alone or with a teammate of your choice -- and you will be entered into a 32-team bracket. Of course, if you want to win, you will find a teammate before entering. While you can sometimes get away with random queuing in 3s, it's rare you random que your way to success to 2s.

BREAKING: 2v2 Tournaments are coming with Season 4 on August 11th. Oh yeah, 2XP is now live through the weekend 🎉https://t.co/vPs4cqIMDi pic.twitter.com/jsM5OUFtIW — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) August 5, 2021

Whatever you end up doing, you'll be happy to know you have more opportunities to compete in Tournaments than ever, with the daily schedule of Competitive Tournaments expanding to include more Tournaments to join in each region, or, more specifically, 8 to 13 additional tourneys a week per region.

With more Tournaments, Psyonix is set to experiment more, which is where Extra Mode Tournaments come into play. With Extra Mode Tournaments the Extra Mode will change every day and include Rumble, Snow Day, Dropshot, and Hoops. According to Psyonix, teams will enter in these Tournaments at their Tournaments Rank, but Tournament Ranks will not be affected by performance in Extra Mode Tournaments (players will still receive Tournament Credits and Tournament Winner Titles).

To accompany all of this, the Tournaments History tab is being updated with a new U.I that will show a log of your Competitive Tournaments history, which includes information like when it was entered, how you did, and what rank the tourney was. Complimenting this, your Tournament Rank will now be displayed right on the Tournament home screen.

Unfortunately, what didn't accompany all of this is the new content. Psyonix has promised a new car, a new Rocket Pass, a new Arena, and more, but for now, it's holding this information.