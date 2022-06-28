Rocket League Update 2.17 Live With Patch Notes

A new Rocket League update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the Season 7 update is limited to bug fixes. There are no new features or new content, and even the bug fixes aren't that notable. One of the fixes involves issues with friend requests and another is specific to Xbox and cross-platform party members. The other two fixes are even less notable than this.

While we know everything that the update does via the patch notes, these patch notes aren't accompanied by any information about file sizes platform to platform. That said, expect a quick and painless update. There are only four bug fixes to the update. There's no way it requires a lot of space, which means a swift download. This is just an assumption though.

Below, you can check out the update's complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Psyonix and Epic Games

BUG FIXES

Fixed an intermittent freeze bug tied to having a very large number of incoming friend requests on a connected Epic Games account. Thank you to SunlessKhan for helping us identify and resolve this bug. While this bug is fixed and will no longer affect game performance, you can follow these steps to clear out any pending Epic Games friend requests you may have

[Xbox] Fixed Voice Chat so it will no longer randomly mute cross-platform party members

The lightning animation now appears correctly when a player enters a match or switches teams mid-match

Fixed a loading error with the NASCAR Stewart-Haas Racing #4 Decal

Rocket League is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play game, click here.

"Download and compete in the high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem," reads an official blurb of the game. "Unlock items in Rocket Pass, climb the Competitive Ranks, compete in Competitive Tournaments, complete Challenges, enjoy cross-platform progression and more! The field is waiting. Take your shot!