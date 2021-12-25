Rockstar Games Website Updated With Possible Bully 2 Tease

The Rockstar Games website has been updated with a potential Bully 2 tease. This month, rumors began to surface that the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 Rockstar classic was not only finally happening, but going to be revealed soon. Since then, conflicting rumors have surfaced claiming that Rockstar Games is back to working on Bully, but it’s a remaster of the first game, not Bully 2. Unfortunately, for now, there’s no way to know whose right and whose wrong. And of course, it’s possible both are wrong. Whatever the case, there now seems to be even more evidence that something is indeed happening with the series.

Over on the Reddit page dedicated to Bully 2, fans of the Rockstar Games series have pointed out that the Rockstar Games website has been updated with a new logo, the same logo used by the company at E3 2005 right before the original game was announced. On the surface level, this seems like a tease that something with Bully is happening, but for now, this can’t be confirmed.

https://twitter.com/Bully2Source/status/1474540873128062976

Rockstar Games has a reputation for changing its logo depending on the game on deck. For example, with Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar changes its logo to the red and black version. This isn’t quite the same thing, but it’s certainly similar.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this speculation in any capacity, and we don’t expect this to change. Not only has it not commented on anything about Bully or Bully 2 so far, but in general, it doesn’t comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety. However, if it breaks this tradition of silence, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.

