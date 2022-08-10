Rockstar Games Titles Leaked for Xbox's XCloud Service

It appears that two Rockstar Games titles will be coming to Xbox's XCloud service in the near future. For those who aren't already aware, XCloud is Xbox's cloud streaming service. It allows players to play various Xbox games on any device, such as their phones. This even allows players to stream games to their console whether it be an Xbox Series X game to an Xbox One or just streaming a game that otherwise takes up a lot of space on the system. It's an incredibly innovative usage of cloud technology, albeit not the first nor the only one operating today. The likes of Amazon Luna and Google Stadia offer similar features, but only one has the Xbox ecosystem which gives it a significant advantage for a number of reasons.

With that said, only a select amount of games are actually available for XCloud, but it seems some of the biggest games of all-time are about to join the service. Fans noticed that Rockstar Games updated its support pages to note that Xbox cloud services were operational for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, suggesting both games would be coming to XCloud very soon. Of course, things like this have happened before by mistake. It was once believed Call of Duty was coming to Nintendo Switch due to an error on a support page. However, the leaks go a step further as one fan noticed that Grand Theft Auto V was listed an XCloud title on the Xbox Store, which means two different official sources are listing the game for the service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been to Rockstar Support! pic.twitter.com/tvt32DPBxN — Ben (@videotech_) August 9, 2022

Of course, nothing has been announced quite yet, but it would be a heck of a coincidence if this was just one big error. If it does prove to be true, this will be a major win for XCloud. These are some of the biggest, most played games out there and to be able to have them readily available on the go would be huge. Only time will tell if it actually happens, though.

Would you play Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption 2 on XCloud? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.