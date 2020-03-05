Ubisoft’s Roller Champions Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play team-based sports game, Roller Champions, which it unveiled at E3 2019, is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices in addition to the previously announced PC. On top of this, Ubisoft has also announced a closed alpha test for the game, which will run on PC, via Uplay, from March 11 to March 23. You can sign up to participate in this alpha via the game’s official website.

To accompany this pair of announcements, Ubisoft has also revealed a new ganmeplay trailer showing off the title in action. Unfortunately, the trailer itself is a bit light on raw and genuine gameplay footage, but it does give you a good idea on what it’s about. And as you can see in the trailer itself, it looks like death ball from Jet Set Radio Future, with a little bit of Rocket League vibes thrown into the mix.

Meanwhile, according to Ubisoft, the closed alpha will give players the chance to not only share their feedback on the game with developers, but earn a special reward. More specifically, all of those who participate in the alpha will earn a phase-exclusive in-game outfit that they will be able to wear come launch as a symbol of their OG status.

At the moment of publishing, a release date for Roller Champions has not been divulged. However, as you wait for Ubisoft to drop more release information, don’t forget that there’s plenty of games releasing this week that may help lessen the pain of waiting. You can check out these new releases, courtesy of our latest Out This Week.

“Developed by Ubisoft Montreal with Ubisoft Winnipeg and Ubisoft Pune, Roller Champions is a new sports sensation delivering exhilarating and fast-paced team player-versus-player gameplay—on wheels,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Two teams of three players are pitted against each other in arenas around the world, and players are cheered on by crowds of roaring fans as they acquire the ball, pass it to teammates and dodge and tackle opponents to score a goal in the illuminated hoop that appears above the rink.”