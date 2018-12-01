Rumor: ‘Mortal Kombat XI’ Could Be Revealed At The Game Awards

We’ve been talking about NetherRealm Studios working on a new fighting project for what seems like ages. The team wrapped up their work on Injustice 2‘s downloadable content earlier in the year, so that totally means they’re working on a new Mortal Kombat, right? Well, an interesting new tweet indicates that we’re getting one, and maybe sooner rather than later when it comes to the reveal.

Lalo Garza, who serves as a Spanish voice actor for a number of projects (including Krillin from Dragon Ball Z), recently sent out a tweet indicating that the game does in fact exist. However, it’s kind of a negative one, as he noted that two of his favorite characters were being removed from the game.

Though the tweet is in Spanish, here’s the translation that Twitter provided:

“I finally confirmed that the “pros” @PINKNOISEloc decided to remove my characters from #MortalKombatXI. How sad that a company that I wanted to end up making decisions that affect both you, consumers. Goodbye Kung Lao and Reptile.”

First off, even though NetherRealm wasn’t mentioned, Pink Noise could be helping with localization to other markets. So there’s a chance that the news could be legitimate.

Secondly, it sounds like the team may be making choices with the game’s cast, introducing old favorites and newcomers, just as Mortal Kombat X did when it came out three years ago.

Now, NetherRealm nor Warner Bros. hasn’t said a word, but with The Game Awards less than a month away — and the publisher having revealed big projects at the show in the past, like Batman: Arkham City — there’s a good chance we could see an official teaser for the game, possibly for a 2019 release.

Of course, Geoff Keighley, the producer of The Game Awards, hasn’t said a word; but Mortal Kombat XI would make for a rather interesting surprise — and it’d give the fighting community something to look forward to in the new year.

And, on top of that, some fans have already begun speculating as to whom the guest “horror character” might be for the game, as we’ve seen Alien, Predator, Jason Voorhees and Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre appear in the past.

One fan’s suggestion really nailed it home for us though:

Pennywise is a lock. That’s a WB film. — (Eric) (@AgeOfMyself) November 16, 2018

Oh, man, we would be down with this. Plus Pennywise debuting in a Mortal Kombat game would fit with the forthcoming Stephen King’s it: Chapter 2, set to release in later 2019.

For now, though, take this news with a grain of salt. We’ve seen Mortal Kombat XI rumors before, and they’ve usually fallen flat. But considering that we haven’t gotten a new entry in the series for over three years now, it’s about time we got back into its fighting action. “Get over here!”

The Game Awards take place on December 6. We’ll let you know what gets revealed!