Rumor: Spyro the Dragon Remaster Evidence Continues to Pour in

Hot on the heels that Activision stated in a recent investors call that they were diving head first into the realm of remastered games this year, new evidence has arisen to support that Spyro the Dragon is the next classic to make a comeback.

With the wild success that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, it’s not surprising that this goal shifted more center stage for the company’s focus. We’ve had several hints that this is the next game to make it to this generation, but the latest evidence found shows off that the handle for Twitter @SpyrotheDragon has been filed for last month and has thus been made private with approved follows only. This could be the remaster’s official account. Check out what we mean:

SPYRO IS HAPPENING!@SpyroTheDragon account is now protected and changed its name to “FALCON McBob”. Acti has a voice over project in the works with the codename “FALCON”. And the email behind the account is an Activision email. Team effort w/ @SaveMedievil @Motwera pic.twitter.com/LQ2jufRrdI — JumpButton (@JumpButtonCB) March 2, 2018

The above breakdown is pretty simple and has accompanying screenshots to support the claim. The email registered to the account also belongs to activision, the evidence is real with this one!

The account initially was a personal Twitter account by only recently switched over to the Activision e-mail. That wouldn’t be the first time a company bought out a personal account that had the desired handle, and it is interesting timing with the investor call so recent.

Needless to say, the reactions to the above post were immediate, some even saying “it’s getting harder and harder to deny this rumor.” It’s definitely been shrouded in mystery with an extra layer of heavy speculation, but this does make perfect sense for their latest classic revival. Spyro is still very much present, and even had a key role in the interactive Skylanders game.

The community love for this franchise has never really died down, and nostalgic levels are at an all time high. We should also note, though this is wishful thinking due to licensing, that this would also make a pretty rad Nintendo Switch port … just saying.