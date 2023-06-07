Doctor Who Announces Another Returning Companion

Another classic Doctor Who companion is returning to the beloved sci-fi television series. The BBC has announced that Bonnie Langford will reprise her role as the Doctor's companion, Melanie "Mel" Bush, opposite Ncuti Gatwa, the Fifteenth Doctor, in the upcoming new season of Doctor Who. Langford debuted as Melanie Bush in Doctor Who in 1986, acting first as a companion to Colin Baker's Sixth Doctor and then Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor. She also had a cameo role in "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor, where she attended a meeting for a support group for the Doctor's past traveling companions.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back," Langford says. "To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I'm so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal."

(Photo: BBC)

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies adds, "Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie's back! What an honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away. And this isn't just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor's side, just like the old days."

Langford made her West End at age 7 in Gone with the Wind at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Since then, she's starred in Broadway and West End productions of Chicago, 9 to 5, and Cats and played the award-winning role Carmel Kazemi on Eastenders.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will be the first Doctor Who to stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming agreement. Doctor Who Season 14, starring Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday follows in 2024. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

