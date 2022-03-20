Doctor Who Comes to Fortnite

Doctor Who has arrived in Fortnite. The move expands Doctor Who‘s reach in the gaming space beyond its and digital and tabletop standalone games. BBC Studios announced that the Doctor would land in Fornite, the popular multiplayer battle royale game/intellectual property blender. Doctor Who‘s Fortnite content includes new adventures, missions, and battles featuring iconic locations from the Doctor Who universe set on a new Doctor Who-themed Fortnite island. The content kicks off when the mysterious Reality Virus forces the TARDIS to appear on the island. Players have to help repair it by finding the parts to fix the Dynamorphic generators.

According to a press release, the game begins on the TARDIS Landing Site, where players discover the TARDIS and begin their quest to gather the Dynamorphic Generator Crystals from around the hub island. Players will earn special rewards and find surprises along the way. Check out the trailer below:

Upon leaving the TARDIS landing site, players can head to one of four other locations. There is the Kerblam! on the moon of Kandoka, where players can experience box fighting like never before, with the Kerblam Man looking on.

Players must escape the QuadZone Rescue Space Craft on the Escape Map while stopping the Pting, an alien eating the ship’s systems. Players must find all 10 mechanical parts to repair the Life Pod and escape before the auto-destruct sequence finishes its countdown.

The Reality Virus has caused many realities to coexist on Gallifrey on the Rumble Map. Players who visit the area will choose a team and their weapon loadout to fight for the Time Lords or the Daleks in an all-out battle.

If players are unfamiliar with Doctor Who, they can visit the Doctor Who Museum. The site offers more information about the Doctor and their friends and foes, including the Cybermen, Daleks, Weeping Angels, K9, and the TARDIS.

Mat Way, Global Director, Gaming & Interactive at BBC Studios, said in the press release, “Developing an island in Fortnite is new territory for Doctor Who and we’re excited to welcome the game’s established players into the Whoniverse. This is a great opportunity to introduce a gaming audience to Doctor Who and also for the existing community to experience a brand-new adventure. Players can expect a fast-paced, unpredictable journey with familiar friends and foes making appearances along the way.”

Players can visit Doctor Who island for free by downloading Fortnite. On the main menu, change game mode, select “Island Code,” and enter code 3610-1396-4646. The Doctor Who Island is available for Fortnite players to discover and explore now. This content is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience not directly associated with Epic Games, Inc.