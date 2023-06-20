Fortnite and Nike Partner For In-Game Rewards and Real-Life Apparel

Just a few days ago, Nike and Fortnite announced that they are partnering up for a brand-new event. The Airphoria event was billed as the "first-of-its-kind" and today that event has finally gone live. With all of the hype around it, you might not be surprised to hear that not only does it include several in-game rewards players can earn but there is also a real-world tie-in that players can purchase from the Nike store to bring it all together.

The big addition to Fortnite is a new island that you can access through June 27 by finding it via Discover or using the island code 2118-5342-7190. If you play on the island for 10 minutes or more, you'll unlock the Air Max 1 '86 Back Bling. This won't hit your inventory until June 28 though, so don't be worried if you don't see it automatically. There are also a few new bundles to buy including the Airphoria Pack which includes the Airie and Maxxed Out Max Outfits, as well as the Pure Sole Boombox and Maxx Stacks Back Blings. You can also pick up the That Ice Pickaxe, Maxx Axe Pickaxe, Maxx Drop Glider, and Keep 'Em Crispy Emote while the event is running.

If you want something more tangible, this collab extends beyond the game. Nike has also released two short-sleeve t-shirts and one long-sleeve t-shirt to mark the occasion. Both short-sleeve shirts come in at $35, while the long-sleeve version will run you $40. Strangely, both short-sleeve shirts come in two color varieties (white and black), but the long-sleeve is currently only available in black. It's not the sneaker crossover some were expecting when Nike announced this event as the "ultimate sneakerhunt," but it does let Fortnite and Nike fans pick up something to mark the occasion.

That's a lot of Nike-related content for Fortnite, but it's not the only thing players have to jump into. Chapter 4 Season 3 just kicked off last week and includes an Optimus Prime skin as part of Fortnite's crossover with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. On the other hand, Fortnite: Save the World just received its first update in a while that takes away Daily Login Rewards, making it harder for players to earn V-Bucks and Schematics.