Rumored Star Wars Game Reveal Has Fans Hoping for Jedi 3 or KOTOR Remake

A new Star Wars game announcement is reportedly happening very soon and fans are hoping for a couple of different possibilities. The Star Wars universe is extremely expansive, allowing for a wide variety of stories across mediums and genres. Of course, you have the big epics where the fate of the galaxy is at stake, but there are also smaller stories that feature things like swashbuckling adventures. Something like Andor is largely unlike anything we’ve seen in the Star Wars universe and it has been celebrated for its uniqueness. Gaming has also shone a light on different aspects of Star Wars with flight simulators, RPGs, strategy games, and much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the last decade, we’ve had two Battlefront games that give you an all-out warfare experience in a galaxy far, far away, but also a story-driven game about a young Jedi who survived Order 66 in the Star Wars Jedi games. Ubisoft also took a crack at making a game without lightsabers with Star Wars Outlaws, which had a mixed response, but still shook things up. We’re expected to get even more games in the future, some of which we’ve already heard a bit about such as Quantic Dream’s ambitious Star Wars Eclipse.

New Star Wars Game Announcement Reportedly Imminent

However, there is apparently a new announcement coming soon. According to insider Kurakasis, a new Star Wars game announcement is imminent. The insider stated it is not Star Wars Eclipse or Star Wars: Zero Company, the turn-based tactics game from EA. It’s unclear what this would be, but a lot of people are holding out hope for the semi-confirmed Star Wars Jedi 3 or the re-emergence of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

A big Star Wars game announcement is coming very soon.



And just to be clear, this announcement has nothing to do with Star Wars: Zero Company or Eclipse. — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) December 3, 2025

EA has already confirmed there would be another Star Wars Jedi game, but has yet to give any details on what it would be. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced in May 2022, just under three years after the release of the first game. Considering the game’s development might have been slowed down by the pandemic, this was a pretty fast turn around, and it was out just a year later. With that kind of timeline, it wouldn’t be shocking if a third game was nearing an announcement.

As for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, it’s not technically a new game, but whenever it re-appears, it will likely be treated like one. The game was revealed in 2021, but we haven’t seen anything since then. The game has had development issues and even switched developers, which could mean the game was completely overhauled.

The third option is a rumored Total War game that uses the Star Wars licensed. This has been rumored for some time now and Total War is apparently revealing a new game this week. Either way, if this rumor is accurate, we’ll likely find out what it is very soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!