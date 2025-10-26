10 Most Underrated Jedi in Star Wars

The Star Wars galaxy is vast, and the history of the Jedi Order stretches back millennia, with countless knights, masters, and legends whose actions shaped the course of history. While the iconic Jedi such as Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker are justly celebrated, many others served with equal dedication and skill. Still, their contributions are often overshadowed for the sake of the larger picture of the story. These unsung heroes of the light side were masters of the Force with incredible combat skills, making significant, sometimes quiet, sacrifices. Their stories, though less frequently taking center stage, are full of bravery, wisdom, and a unique connection to the Force.

It is time to shine a light on those who deserve greater praise for their impact on the Jedi legacy and the fight against the dark side.

10) Luminara Unduli

A highly respected General during the Clone Wars, Luminara was known for her exceptional discipline, calmness under pressure, and mastery of the Force and the lightsaber. Her leadership was instrumental in many military campaigns, commanding respect not just from her fellow Jedi but also from the clone troops who served alongside her. She embodied the stoic wisdom and quiet strength characteristic of the Order’s most reliable members.

She met a tragic end during the execution of Order 66, but her legacy endures through her padawan, Barriss Offee (though Barriss’s later actions complicated things, as she turned to terrorism against the Jedi and framed Ahsoka Tano). Luminara’s tactical brilliance and commitment to the Jedi code in the face of a drawn-out war make her a standout, demonstrating the quiet competence that frequently flies under the radar.

9) Aayla Secura

A Twi’lek Jedi Master, Aayla Secura was a charismatic and fiercely capable warrior, consistently thrown into the most dangerous front lines of the Clone Wars. Her agility and skill with a lightsaber were renowned among both the troops and other Jedi, making her one of the most impressive military commanders who earned the loyalty of her clone battalion, the 327th Star Corps.

Beyond her actions in combat, Aayla had a strong sense of justice and empathy. She would frequently prioritize the safety of civilians in war-torn regions over the success of the mission itself. Her distinct presence and battlefield heroics made her a popular among her fellow Jedi, yet her lasting influence on the Order is sometimes overshadowed.

8) Quinlan Vos

Quinlan Vos was a maverick Jedi with a unique ability to read residual memories from objects through psychometry—a power that often led him down dangerous paths close to the dark side. His undercover missions, which almost always required him to walk the line between dark and light, were invaluable to the Republic’s intelligence efforts during the Clone Wars.

His complex history with the dark side made Vos one of the most intriguing yet challenging Jedi of his time. His sheer resilience and continuous dedication to the light, despite the darkness he faced externally and internally, make him a standout with a depth of character rarely acknowledged.

7) Kanan Jarrus

Born Caleb Dume, Kanan Jarrus was a child when he survived Order 66 due to his master’s sacrifice. He initially hid his identity for years before meeting Captain of The Ghost and rebel, Hera Syndulla, leading him to become a reluctant leader and mentor to the small rebel cell. He was not a Master in the traditional sense, as he never completed his own training, but his journey of overcoming trauma and embracing his destiny as a Jedi was powerfully inspiring to those around him.

Kanan’s greatest strength was his commitment to his adopted family and his Padawan, Ezra Bridger. He redefined what it meant to be a Jedi, showing that genuine connection and selfless sacrifice—even when blinded and facing insurmountable odds—are the truest measures of a knight’s success.

6) Ezra Bridger

Ezra Bridger began as an orphan street rat on Lothal before discovering his powerful connection to the Force and becoming Kanan Jarrus’ Padawan. His journey from a cynical thief to a selfless hero who risked everything for his friends and the greater good is one of the most important and captivating arcs in modern Jedi lore.

His unique connection to the World Between Worlds—a mystical plane of the Force no other Jedi had discovered—and his deep empathy for all living creatures, especially animals, allowed him to wield the Force in ways few Jedi ever have. Ezra’s final, climactic act of self-sacrifice to save Lothal and the Ghost crew from Grand Admiral Thrawn cemented him as a hero whose essential role in early Rebellion victories deserves greater recognition.

5) Kit Fisto

A Nautolan Jedi Master, Kit Fisto was easily recognizable by his cephalopod-like appearance and his infectious smile, even in battle. He was a highly respected member of the Jedi Council and an exceptionally skilled swordsman whose fluid, relaxed fighting style, based on Form I (Shien/Djem So), was highly effective against the Separatist Army.

He was a veteran of the Clone Wars, leading Republic forces in many battles, most notably the Battle of Mon Calamari. His impressive cool under fire and his tactical thinking were invaluable, yet his contributions are overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding his death, when Mace Windu confronted Palpatine and Anakin finally turned to the dark side.

4) Cal Kestis

A young Padawan who narrowly escaped Order 66, Cal Kestis spent years in hiding before being forced to confront the Empire and embrace his Jedi destiny. His story is one of survival, deep healing, and the challenging work of rebuilding a shattered faith in the face of relentless pursuit by the Inquisitorius.

Cal’s unique ability to connect with objects and people through psychometry, much like Quinlan Vos, helps him piece together the fragments of the past. His resilience and genuine compassion, along with his dynamic lightsaber combat style, make him a Jedi whose quiet fight to preserve the legacy of the Republic and Order is vital.

3) Jocasta Nu

As the Chief Librarian of the Jedi Archives on Coruscant, Jocasta Nu was arguably the most knowledgeable person in the entire galaxy concerning the history, traditions, and secrets of the Jedi Order. Her fierce dedication to preserving this knowledge made her the guardian of the Jedi legacy and culture.

After the Jedi Purge, she became a key figure in protecting surviving Jedi and Force-sensitive children by ensuring that the most valuable texts and holocrons survived the Republic’s destruction and stayed out of Palpatine and Vader’s hands. Her quiet defiance and commitment to the truth, even unto her final moments, prove that not all great Jedi actions are seen on the battlefield.

2) Kirak Infil’a

A highly disciplined Jedi Master, Kirak Infil’a was one of the few Jedi who survived Order 66 simply by being absent, having taken the “Barash Vow” and going into isolation to remove himself entirely from the Jedi Order years earlier. His singular mastery of lightsaber combat was so legendary that he was essentially a living weapon.

His confrontation with a newly reborn Darth Vader remains one of the Sith Lord’s most challenging early battles, showing Kirak’s near-unbeatable skill. Though his time in the spotlight was brief, his raw power and unyielding dedication to the Force represent an ancient and almost lost form of Jedi self-discipline. Interestingly, upon his defeat, Vader took Infil’a’s lightsaber and bled the kyber crystal to make his own recognizable red blade.

1) Tarre Vizsla

The only Mandalorian to ever be inducted into the Jedi Order, Tarre Vizsla is a legendary figure whose dual heritage made him one of the most influential people in both Jedi and Mandalorian history. He not only served as a Jedi Knight but also became the ruler of Mandalore itself.

Tarre’s legacy is physically embodied in the Darksaber, an ancient and unique lightsaber he created, which became the symbol of Mandalore’s leadership and essentially determined the planet’s political destiny. His ability to bridge two seemingly opposite cultures makes him a singular, monumental figure who we still know little about.

