Runner 3 Dashes Its Way To Nintendo Switch This Summer, Physical Version Coming

The Runner games have attained quite a following over the past few years, with fans enjoying the non-stop exploits of the heroic Commander Video. And soon, their patience will be rewarded with his biggest adventure to date.

Nicalis announced on its blog today that Runner 3, the latest entry in the endless running series, will arrive on Nintendo Switch on May 22.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Developed by Choice Provisions, Runner 3 follows in the flamboyant footsteps of its predecessors with level after level of auto-running fun. You’ll jump, slide, kick, bounce and boogie your way past enemies and obstacles in an effort to stop the terrible, treacherous, troublemaking Timbletot!”

The release trailer for the game is above, and features a bunch of new footage, making good use out of its new 3D engine and bringing Commander Video’s runs to life like never before. Oh, and don’t worry fans – Charles Martinet, who also voices the iconic Mario, will be back to provide narration.

“Dauntless dashing, however, is only the beginning. As you rush past giant foodstuffs, through haunted amusement parks and across industrial landscapes, you’ll ride creatures and vehicles (including a mine cart, a giant grub and…a flying eggplant!?), explore branching paths, snag collectibles, earn new outfits and battle quirky bosses. And the courageous commander isn’t alone — CommandGirlVideo gets in on the action too, as do numerous friends, top-secret guest stars and Dave,” the team noted.

Along with the digital version that will be available through the Nintendo eShop, a special physical version will also be available, featuring the game, a full-color manual, a soundtrack sampler mini CD, and a Commander Video character strap with light-up capabilities. It will be available through a number of various retailers, but chances are that fans will run out and snap this one up quickly. No word on pricing yet, but we should find out soon.

We’ll be going hands-on with the game in just a few weeks’ time at PAX East, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer above and prepare for a wild sprint on the Nintendo Switch!

—

