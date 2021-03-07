Rust Leak May Have Just Revealed a Big New Gameplay Feature

✖

Rust is currently only available on PC, but it's coming to PS4 and Xbox One, and while it hasn't been announced yet, it's safe to assume it's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well. Right now, there's no word when the console version of the popular survival game will be made available, but it looks like when the console version of the game does drop, it will be with a big new feature, or more specifically, crossplay.

This week, gameplay footage from a supposed beta for the console version surfaced online, courtesy of "Fx" over on YouTube. As for the leaked footage, it looks like Rust. There's nothing very noteworthy until about eight minutes in.

Around the 8:30 mark, a player list is shown as well as symbols that indicate what platform a player is on. Of course, this is only needed if the game has crossplay. Right now, it's on PC, so there's no need for crossplay, but it looks like Facepunch Studios may add crossplay alongside the release of the console version of the game.

Below, you can check out the footage for yourself, courtesy of Fx:

At the moment of publishing, there's no way to validate any of the footage. The leak has been floating around for a couple of days at this point, and Facepunch Studios has yet to address it. In other words, it's safe to assume the developer will not be commenting on the validity of the footage and what it potentially reveals. That said, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.