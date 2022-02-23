Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds’s Academy Award-nominated action-comedy about a video game character who breaks free of his programming, is now available to stream on Disney+. The movie, which also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, and Joe Keery, was a commercial and critical success in theaters last year, and came to Blu-ray, DVD, and digital in the fall of 2021, giving it a pretty wide window for sales to slow down before it finally headed to a subscription streaming service, where Disney+ customers can watch the movie at no additional cost.

Director Shawn Levy previously told ComicBook that the movie’s success largely came from Reynolds being able to serve as the “engine” that’d make the entire machine move.

“Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you’re lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste,” Levy said. “So whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the ’50s or ’60s, Ryan sometimes will go, ‘Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?’ And what I’ve learned with Ryan is don’t say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it’s going to be amazing, and it’s going to make it into the movie.”

You can read an official description of Free Guy here: “In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

You can buy or rent Free Guy now on DVD, Blu-ray, and any digital video retailer of your choice, or stream it on Disney+.