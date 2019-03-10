Ryan Reynolds Almost Played Nathan Drake in the ‘Uncharted’ Film

With so many talks surrounding a live-action Uncharted over recent years, it’s been difficult to pinpoint exactly what is going on. That said, we do know that there is such a movie in the works from director Dan Trachtenberg and Sony Pictures. However, the film was once being written by Joe Carnahan, who has worked on The A-Team, Smokin’ Aces, and The Grey, and Ryan Reynolds was in talks to play Nathan Drake.

The idea of Reynolds taking on the role of Drake is surely one many fans would agree with. The sarcastic tone alone would be worth it. However, in a recent interview with DiscussingFilm, Carnahan touched on past projects, including his scrapped Uncharted film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe Carnahan reveals that Ryan Reynolds was in talks to play Nathan Drake in his ‘Uncharted’ film & details the opening scene of his cancelled film. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/cy83HF8puL pic.twitter.com/THdHNmvXTa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2019

According to Carnahan, Reynolds was “very close” to playing Nathan Drake, but he was taken out of consideration due to Deadpool, which has obviously been a huge success since the first film released.

Carnahan also discussed the Uncharted film itself, and how he thought the script was great and “a lot of fun.” However, that isn’t the script that will be used for the final product, but it’s possible that some pieces could find their way in. Either way, it is definitely interesting to think of a world where we’d see Reynolds playing Nathan Drake.

Additionally, the director also noted the massive opening sequence that was part of his script, which involved Aretha Franklin, a ski lodge, and was a very Uncharted-like thing to happen. One can only imagine what that would have been like.

As for the Uncharted movie and script that are happening, Trachtenberg is set to direct with Tom Holland filling the shoes of a young Nathan Drake. No word yet as to when we can expect the film to release.

What do you think about all of this? Would you love to see Ryan Reynolds take on the role of Nathan Drake? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!