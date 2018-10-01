Ryan Reynolds Joins Shawn Levy For Video Game Comedy Film ‘Free Guy’

A new movie is coming out starring Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds about a man that realises he’s a character in a video game. The sci-fi comedy Free Guy will follow the main character as he works tirelessly to avoid his game being cancelled, meaning the end of life as he knows it.

The first details of the new flick came courtesy of the Hollywood Reporter, stating that the new comedy film will be written by Matt Lieberman and will also have both Shawn Levy and Reynolds co-directing. Reynolds will be directing on behalf of his Maximum Effort label, with Levy representing 21 Laps.

The pair will be joined by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kolbrener with George Dewey nailed down as the Executive Producer.

Not much else is known at this time regarding the upcoming movie Free Guy other than a basic synopsis revolving around a video game character seeking help from an Avatar to avoid annihilation.

With game cancellation news running rampant – most recently following the recent Telltale Games closure – this film is coming at a very appropriate time. Though work on the script reportedly began back in 2016, the theme of the film hits a lot of notes with what’s going on currently in the video game industry. We can’t wait to learn more about the upcoming venture – especially given Reynolds’ love for video games and pop culture.

Shawn Levy will also have a lot to offer the upcoming science fiction adventure, especially seeing his unique vision with Stranger Things. To see the two blend their creative styles and love for sci-fi will be amazing and it’s nice to see a movie about video games that doesn’t center around being an adaptation. We can only watch Wreck-It Ralph so many times.

