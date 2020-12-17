Sackboy: A Big Adventure Adds Important New Gameplay Feature

One of the biggest launch titles for the PlayStation 5 that released last month was that of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sumo Digital’s newest take on the world of LittleBigPlanet was generally well-received across both PS5 and PS4, but the game notably launched with one major feature absent. Fortunately, that lingering aspect of the game that has been missing has today been added via a new update.

As explained over on the PlayStation Blog, Sackboy: A Big Adventure has today finally received its online multiplayer mode. This means that those playing from different locations around the world will finally be able to play Sackboy with one another. Previously, multiplayer was only available in the form of couch co-op, which has likely been less common in 2020 for obvious reasons.

As for what players are now able to do with online multiplayer, the entire experience that Sackboy: A Big Adventure offers from start to finish is playable with others. Up to three friends can join you at a single time in any level with ten “Teamwork Levels" being included specifically to experience with other players. In addition, typical gameplay stylings that have been seen in previous LittleBigPlanet titles can also be found here. In short, what I'm saying is that yes, you can still run around slapping and grabbing your friends to your heart's content.

Perhaps the best part of this new multiplayer update for Sackboy: A Big Adventure is that you can play with those who might be on other platforms. The game now also promotes crossplay meaning that whether you’re experiencing Sackboy on PS4 or PS5, you can play with friends who might be on either console. In addition, cross saves have also now been added meaning that if you’d like to transfer your progress of the game from PS4 to PS5, you can now do so. This latter feature is especially vital to those who might be upgrading to the PS5 a bit further down the road.

Even today is just the newest update to Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Sumo Digital says it will continue to update the game even more in the future. To keep up with those updates and future patches, be sure to follow along with our coverage on the title right here.

Are today’s new additions to Sackboy: A Big Adventure going to finally convince you to pick the game up if you haven’t done so already? Sound off in the comments below or let me know over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.