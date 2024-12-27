Saints Row 4 Source Code Reportedly Leaks Online

The Saints Row series has always had its ups and downs, often being compared to and considered a knock-off the Grand Theft Auto series. While there are many entries in the series, many consider the reboot with the 2022 Saints Row to be the final nail in the coffin for the series. Still, fans love the original series, many of which are no longer available on new platforms. That said, the online community always finds a way, proving this by leaking the entirety of the Saints Row 4 source code online, making it available to anyone who wants to download it.

Saints Row 4 is one of the more highly regarded titles, often appearing among the top three entries in the series. Saints Row 4 was released in 2013, but received a port to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch some years later as Saints Row 4: Re-Elected. The port came with all the content for the game and let those on new platforms play the fan-favorite title.

While some fans were thrilled to see Saints Row 4’s source code leak, others had preferences for other titles. Saints Row 2 and Saints Row 1 were among those people requested. Others showed their mistrust of the leak, as there were no screenshots attached to the original post. Others still poked fun at the Grand Theft Auto 6 community, commenting Saints Row 4 was leaked before the next GTA6 trailer.

Saints Row 4 took the already crazy storyline and gameplay of the Saints Row series and ramped it up. Players take on the role of the President of the United States and must defend the world from aliens. If this wasn’t insane enough, players could get superpowers and unleash even more chaos than ever before. The premise is that Saints Row 4 is set within a simulation, giving the player unprecedented freedom.

While many enjoyed the wackiness of Saints Row 4, others found it didn’t do much to add to the story of previous entries. Fans found the overpowered superpowers made much of the game obsolete, including vehicles and weapons in particular. Others found the character customization had been watered down and many said the world felt lifeless. Saints Row 4’s open world felt like a step back, removing the day and night cycle and replacing it with a controlled system the player operates.

Title Screen for Saints 4 reboot

Another big complaint was enemy variety. Saints Row 4 primarily had the player facing off against aliens and cops. Gone are the rival gangs and military foes. All of this combined to create a shell of what the Saints Row series was known for.

Source code leaks are not always super beneficial or usable for most fans who just want to enjoy the games without any fuss, but they usually entail secrets, insights, and other revelations into a game, so we’ll have to wait and see what tuned-in Saints Row fans make of the leaks.