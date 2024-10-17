Saints Row Games as Cheap as $2.19 in New Sale

The Saints Row games are currently on sale and dirt cheap. Unfortunately, while the series has featured on consoles in the past — including PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo consoles — the deals in question are limited to PC. And this is because they come the way of Fanatical, a third-party seller of Steam keys.

The highlight of these deals is for Saints Row 2, which normally costs $9.99 on Steam, but with Fanatical, Steam users can currently grab it for $2.19. Elsewhere, Saints Row: The Third, plus all its DLC, is on sale for $5.09, 66 percent off its normal $14.99 asking price (the remaster is also on sale, but for $5.99). And then Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is now only $4.59, down from $19.99.

The Saints Row deals don’t end there though. Saints Row: Gat out of Hell is currently available for $3.29, down from $14.99. Lastly, there are deals on various editions of the recent reboot. The cheapest of these deals is for the Standard version, of course. Normally it costs $29.99 on Steam, but is $7.49 via Fanatical.

Unfortunately, the first Saints Row game is missing from these deals, but otherwise the entire series is here and available for cheap. That said, all of the deals are set to expire within the next 36 hours.

“Ultimately, Saints Row may not be the grand return to the franchise that fans were hoping for, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth giving a look,” reads a snippet from our review of the most recent, and aforementioned, Saints Row reboot. “Despite a poorly-paced story with average characters, it still has a ton of content and a sandbox that is ripe for hours of co-op fun. Even if you’re playing solo, building a criminal empire is empowering and elevates Saints Row beyond being yet another open-world crime game. If it didn’t take some steps back or feel buggy and dated, this game would get a more glowing recommendation, but unfortunately, it doesn’t hit all of its marks.”

Of course, with Volition — the developer behind the series — now shut down, it remains to be seen what will come of Saints Row. To this end, the games above may be all fans of Saints Row have for a while.