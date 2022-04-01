Saints Row Fans Make Morbius, Shaggy, and More With Boss Factory Character Creator

Saints Row fans are having a ball with the game's new free Boss Factory character creator. Although there are plenty of games with extensive character creators that players can get lost in, Saints Row has an incredibly deep one that allows players control over pretty much every single part of the human body... even that area. With that said, Volition released Boss Factory, a free character creator that gives fans a taste of Saints Row before the game actually releases. This new download allows players to then upload their creations so others can use them and upon the game's release, players will be able to import them into the full game and use them for all kinds of hijinks.

Needless to say, with a character creator as robust at this, a lot of people didn't take it very seriously. To be fair, why should they? It's Saints Row after all! With that said, instead of creating realistic looking versions of themselves or creating a plausible gangster, fans took it upon themselves to recreate some amazing cinematic icons such as Michael Morbius himself, Shaggy, Walter White, and others. All of this happened within roughly 24 hours of the Boss Factory released and it seems likely more of these will be coming in the lead up to the game's official release in August.

Although Saints Row has received a lot of blow back from gamers for its more cartoonish look and creating a new cast of characters with seemingly none of the old ones in sight, this character creator could be the thing that change peoples' minds on the game. Of course, the actual quality of the full game still is yet to be determined, but this is a strong start. Keep scrolling to see some of the creations from players.