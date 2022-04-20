Saints Row Shows off Extensive Customization in New Trailer

✖

Saints Row has gotten a brand new trailer that shows off its in-game customization. Saints Row has always had pretty expansive customization thanks to having a 100% custom character. Everything down the voice was up to the player and allowed the player to create stylish crime bosses or horrific monstrosities that send citizens running. With the new Saints Row reboot coming later this year, it seems like the series will be upping the ante. It will be nearly a decade since the last entry, meaning two console generations have passed and gamers expect that technology to be used efficiently.

The new Saints Row gameplay trailer showcases all of the detail players can give their character. Players can give their character scars, muscle and vein definition, prosthetic limbs, and much more. There's even asymmetrical face customization, allowing for detailed makeup and facial features like wrinkles. It doesn't stop there, though, as players can also pimp out 80 different vehicles with extravagant details. One of the vehicles in the trailer has been tricked out to look like a shark, even sporting a fin on its roof. Lastly, players have an HQ that they can decorate to correctly reflect their rise to power throughout the story of the game. Needless to say, this is the most detailed customization of any Saints Row game and probably one of the most advanced customization systems in any AAA open-world game.

Although there were some polarizing reactions to Saints Row, it looks like it will be an incredibly freeing open-world experience that will scratch the itch that Grand Theft Auto fans have. Only time will tell if it's actually good, but Volition looks to be playing its cards right with this reboot. Although it will be missing familiar faces like Johnny Gat, Volition will seemingly make up for this by giving players an open-world playground full of whimsical mayhem.

Saints Row releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on August 23rd, 2022. You can click here to view more of our coverage.

