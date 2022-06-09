Saints Row Unveils Boss Factory Character Creator

✖

Volition's Saints Row reboot isn't set to release until August, but fans excited for the game will be happy to know that a Boss Factory Character Creator will be available later today. Revealed during Summer Game Fest, the feature will offer a plethora of customization options, allowing players to create incredible looking new characters. Players will have to mess around with the feature to see just how in-depth it is, but the trailer certainly looks promising. Hopefully we'll see a lot of unique creations come out of the fan community as a result!

"Saints Row's Boss Factory allows you the chance to use the game's extensive character creator to craft the Boss of your dreams. The massive suite of options and customization features allows each Boss to feel distinct and unique from one another," the game's press release reads.

Volition is teasing that the Boss Factory Character Creator will feature "the most powerful customization tools ever seen in a Saints Row game." A video showcasing the game's character creation tools can be found embedded below.

The Saints Row series debuted back in 2006, quickly establishing a passionate following. It's been a few years since the series has seen a new entry, but reception to the reboot has been a bit mixed since it was first unveiled. Volition's reboot is going for a different tone from past entries, eliminating elements that might not have aged as gracefully. It remains to be seen whether the new Saints Row will be able to appeal to long-time fans of the series, and newcomers alike. Hopefully today's new Boss Factory Character Creator will be a way to get people excited for the game ahead of its release!

Saints Row will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 25, 2022. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to try about the upcoming Saints Row reboot? What do you think of the Boss Factory Character Creator? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!