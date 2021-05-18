Saints Row: The Third Remastered Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

✖

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is officially coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 25th as a digital release, it was announced today. In addition to the fact that it will release for both next-gen console platforms, it was announced that existing owners of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One copies of the video game will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S versions for free. As for next-gen features, it's the usual bevy of enhancements that have been seen for similar next-gen upgrades that will allow folks to play a smoother, better-looking version of the game.

More specifically, the announcement states that the performance settings for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will be equivalent to that of a PC on high settings with improvements to lighting, texture resolution, and other visual effects. Additionally, it will run at 4K 60 FPS on both. Playing on the Xbox Series S will specifically include an option to swap between Performance Mode or Beauty Mode, with the former prioritizing framerate while the latter prioritizes resolution.

Yes, its true - #Saints3Mastered is coming to Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 on May 25! A free update for current owners, bring the mayhem to the next generation! Check out all the details: https://t.co/kY03Wc49hi pic.twitter.com/qOVWGCSh1N — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) May 18, 2021

As noted above, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Saints Row: The Third Remastered are set to be available starting May 25th. Existing owners of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One copies of Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be able to upgrade to the next-gen versions of those titles digitally for free. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Saints Row: The Third Remastered right here.

