Saros Receives First Post-Launch Update, Here Are the Patch Notes

The first post-launch update for Saros has today been released on PlayStation 5. Since its arrival this past week, Saros has largely been met with praise from both critics and players alike. As with any game launch, though, there have been some minor issues with Saros that have plagued players on a case-by-case basis. Now, Housemarque is looking to resolve some of these annoyances while also making some minor balance changes to its roguelike shooter.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.004.000 for Saros is a small yet important one. From a technical perspective, Housemarque has upgraded some of the game’s visuals, specifically when it comes to certain cutscenes. The other most important element of this patch is related to balance tweaks, which have impacted certain weapons, artifacts, and traits. Outside of these adjustments, Housemarque has also squashed some bugs that were tied to audio, UI, and certain levels.

Moving forward, there will certainly be many more updates to come for Saros. Returnal, the previous game from Housemarque, received new patches for quite a while, some of which ended up expanding on the game’s story and in-game content. Whether or not the same thing will happen here with Saros remains to be seen, but there’s a good chance that Housemarque could be working on new content for the game in some capacity.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Saros with this new update, you can find the full patch notes for yourself below.

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Gameplay & Balance

Improved the accuracy of bullet bounces

Lowered the amount of Power gained from the Power Generator weapon trait

Added damage scaling to the Powered Dash artifact and updated the visuals

World & Level Design

Fixed collision and geometry issues in multiple biomes

Audio

General minor bug fixes and improvements

UI / Accessibility

Colour settings: New colour categories Added preview images Settings for HUD Power Indicator Added colour matching for Armor Integrity Gauge Corruption

Fixed issues regarding ammo, weapon charge bar and boss invulnerability indicator

Fixed Second Chance visibility when using Carcosan Modifiers

Technical & Performance