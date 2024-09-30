Satisfactory Announces 'The Spill' Coming October 8

Swedish developer Coffee Stain Studios has announced a special Satisfactory event coming next month. The event -- which is specifically being called a livestream event -- is coming on October 8 and it is called The Spill, and it will feature not just the Steam hit but other games as well. What exactly Satisfactory players should expect, we don't fully know, but "news" is expected to be shared, presumably on future updates and content for the Steam hit.

"This is The Spill. This is a brand new type of livestream event that we have organized together with a couple of game studios in our neck of the woods to, sort of, spill some news about our games as we hang out the chat," said Coffee Stain Studios of the new event. "It is sort of like the Avengers assemble scene from Endgame, but for game companies.

Coffee Stain Studios continues: "This will be your opportunity to hear all about our game directly from the devs. We've never done anything like this before, so we have no idea how it will turn out, but we are really looking forward to this. We have put together quite the show. And who knows; if you really enjoy this format it may become a regular thing.

Coffee Stain Studios confirms that in addition to its own game, Satisfactory, Valheim will be present, as well as Deep Rock Galactic, Songs of Conquest, Goat Simulator 3, and As We Descend. There will apparently be a few unannounced titles on top of this.

Coffee Stain Studios concludes by noting there will be developer Q&As, fireside chats, game trailers, as well as a few announcements. Right now, this is where the details end. Presumably Satisfactory will be the main focus of the show, but this is not specified, so perhaps it won't be. It is safe to assume an event wouldn't be hosted if there wasn't something meaty for fans of Satisfactory though.

