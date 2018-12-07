Unique Space Adventure ‘Scavengers’ Revealed During The Game Awards

Midwinter Entertainment took to the stage during this year’s Game Awards to present a title we didn’t see coming, but can’t help but to be intrigued by. Set in a narrative that is do or die, the small trailer seen above is enough to entice those looking beyond planetary confinement.

According to the studio, “In a not-so-distant future, a cataclysmic event has led to a new ice age, and a vast, frozen wasteland awaits exploration. The best chance of overcoming the challenges of this post-apocalyptic world is by working together. Faced with extreme weather and limited resources, hostile inhabitants and opposing players, explorers must team up to complete objectives, improve their gear, weapons, and tools, and ensure the survival of the human race.”

But what is it? “Scavengers is a survival shooter “co-opetition” game from Midwinter Entertainment, an independent development studio founded by game industry veterans with the mission of creating meaningful connections through experiences that demand teamwork.”

We unfortunately don’t have a release date at this time though we do know it is slated for a 2019. Want to learn more? You can check out the official website right here. You can even sign up to playtest the latest game in the near future!

