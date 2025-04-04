Schedule I Update #6 Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

Update #6 for Schedule I has released today and has brought about some pretty big changes to the game. Since launching on Steam at the end of March, Schedule I has become a phenomenon. Not only is it the top-selling game on Steam at the moment, but it has launched into the top three most-played games on Steam alongside Counter-Strike: GO and DOTA 2. Now, as a way of continuing this momentum, a new patch for Schedule I has now dropped.

Far and away the biggest new addition to Schedule I with this patch is that of an “alternate” version of the game. Schedule I developer known only as “Tyler” says that this secondary version is only different in that it uses different scripting that “isn’t quite as performant as the normal version, but it generally handles errors a bit better and is less prone to crashing.” To activate this alternate version of the game, Steam users have to simply opt in to using the beta edition of Schedule I.

Other than this, not a whole lot else has been done to Schedule I with this update. A handful of additional bugs have been squashed in the game along with one other overhaul to how Chemists function.

To get a full glimpse of everything that has changed in this new Schedule I update, you can find the patch notes in their entirety below.

Additions

Added alternate version.

Added ‘cleartrash’ command. Useful if you’re experiencing performance drops due to lots of trash items.

Tweaks/Improvements

Chemists can now be assigned up to 4 stations (up from 3).

Bug fixes