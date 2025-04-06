Schedule I Reveals When Next Update Is Coming and What It Adds

Schedule I developer TVGS has revealed when the next update is coming, which is soon, and revealed some of the new content Steam users can expect from said update. Taking to social media platform X, the developer noted that the update went into beta branch late on April 5, with the schedule to fully release sometime tomorrow, April 7. When exactly this Monday, remains to be seen.

In addition to providing the release date of the next Schedule I update, developer TVGS also provided a tease of what to expect. To this end, it is noted that the update will add both a boutique store and a pawnshop. Meanwhile, wall decorations and “some other fancy stuff” is also being added.

“Next update is almost ready to go – I’m hoping to get it on the beta branch tonight (~12 hours from now), and fully released Monday,” writes TVGS, specifically, on X. “The update includes a boutique store, a pawnshop, wall decorations, and some other fancy stuff. Stay tuned!”

Schedule 1 remains the best-selling game on Steam, a crown it has held since its release back on March 24. Coupling this, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review score, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 98 percent of 64,797 user reviews rating the game positively.

What is beyond this imminent update, remains to be seen. Recently it was revealed that the game is under investigation over copyright issues. Whether anything will come of this investigation, we don’t know, but this could have a substantial impact on the future of the game.

Schedule I is available via Steam and Steam only. There is currently no word of it coming to other platforms, but this is presumably in the pipeline given its immense popularity. For more coverage on the hit new Steam game — including all of the latest Schedule I news, all of the latest Schedule I rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Schedule I speculation — click here.