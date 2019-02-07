Scorpion and Sub-Zero Face Off In Incredible ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fan Art

Hi, yes, hello. It’s us again, here to pimp out even more of BossLogic’s incredible Mortal Kombat 11 artwork. We’ve previously shared the artist’s take on actor Brian Tee and Scorpion and Lewis Tan as Sub-Zero, but now Boss is putting the old enemies together once more for the ultimate face-off.

View this post on Instagram Fire’n’Ice #MK11 #mkkollective @noobde @brian_tee x @lewistanofficial A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Feb 6, 2019 at 6:42pm PST

We’ve got to admit, Tan looks perfect with the frosted aesthetic and let’s be real – he’s awesome in pretty much everything he does so consider us on board with this fan pick! Tee works perfectly as well and with a new Mortal Kombat movie in the works, we see no reason why the two couldn’t be cast! They clearly can be made to the look the part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that want the standalone versions:

View this post on Instagram Scorpion – @brian_tee #MK11 #mkkollective @noobde A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 31, 2019 at 6:35am PST

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on the two actors at their respective characters? Think it could work in a movie format? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!