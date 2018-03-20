Sea of Thieves Players Are Not Happy With the Kraken Design In-Game

Sea of Thieves is out now and Rare definitely has seen a successful launch so far! The shared-world pirate adventure has a lot to offer and even us here at WWG are wow’d by the adventure that awaits. That doesn’t mean the experience is perfect, however, and one noticeable let down was the dreaded Kraken.

When the team over at Rare first showed off that the iconic sea creature would be making its way into the game, many pirate hopefuls were excited to get their first real-time glimpse at the Kraken themselves. File this one under “expectation vs. reality” experiences, because the actual Kraken in the online game was massively disappointing. For starters … it doesn’t even have a body. What?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players were taking to the Reddit forums to share their ire, including showing off footage and in-game screens. Above the water, everything looks like business as usual – it’s only beneath those waves that the disappointment hits … hard. Apparently this fearsome foe consists of just random tentacles, nothing more. A letdown, for sure.

You can see the no-body in action in the video below, though the people in the thick of the action don’t seem to mind at all:

Rare has made it very clear that they don’t have a full “roadmap” to share with fans, which does make sense. They were very thorough in their production of the game prior to release, so no major overhaul changes are to be expected. That being said, they might want to add “give the Kraken an actual body” to their to-do list. You know … because it’s the Kraken and that legend deserves an actual body.

For now, we have tentacles and what are sure to be a wide variety of hentai jokes in the future and in chat. Brace for those … they are coming.

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10. For more about the title:

“A Shared-World Adventure Game that lets you be the pirate you’ve always dreamed of in a world of danger and discovery. Explore a vast ocean where every sail on the horizon means a ship filled with real players who may be friends or foes. Form a crew and voyage to treasure-filled islands, face legendary creatures and test your mettle in epic ship battles against other pirates.”