Sea of Thieves Patch Kicks Off New Event

Sea of Thieves got a new patch today that kicked off a new Sunken Curse event with statues to find and loot to be had.
The notes for Patch 11.6 were shared by Rare earlier today with the Gunpowder Skeletons event coming to a close as it’s replaced by the new Sunken Curse event. A new Bilge Rat Adventure, the event sends players underwater in search of cursed statues that need to be destroyed.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Rumours of artefacts beneath the waves are being whispered across the Outposts, and as usual the Bilge Rats already know all about it!” the patch notes said. “Underwater statues and dangerous curses are amongst their tavern tales, so take a deep breath before diving into this Bilge Rat Adventure!”
A developer update that was shared today gave more insight into the event and the rest of the update that’s now live for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platforms. The core features in the update can be seen below, but you can see the full patch notes here.
- Sunken Curse Event – Cursed Mermaid Statues are the latest addition to Sea of Thieves. Hidden in the shallows around island shores, they radiate ancient magic. For this adventure, the Bilge Rats are challenging all brave pirates to seek out and destroy the statues. Not all statues are bound by the same curse but they all regenerate health over time, and while some will require more firepower than others to destroy, no more than four players will be required to destroy even the toughest statue.
- Sunken Items – It’s not all malevolent curses in the shallows! Eagle-eyed pirates can also find artefacts, skulls and treasure chests hidden on the seabed ready to be plundered.
- The Wailing Barnacle Cosmetics – The Hat, Dress and Jacket of The Wailing Barnacle have been added to the Bilge Rat shop. These items are time-limited and only purchasable with Bilge Rat Doubloons, so get them before they sink back to the depths on July 25th.
- Bilge Rat Titles – Earn three unique titles introduced with The Sunken Curse event and equip them straight from the Vanity Chest!
- Bilge Rat Doubloons – There are 100 Bilge Rat Doubloons available for the standard Commendations, and an additional 50 Bilge Rat Doubloons available for completing the Legendary Commendation and becoming a Legendary Curse Breaker. Each of The Sunken Curse Commendations on the Bilge Rat progress screen details the number of Bilge Rat Doubloons it rewards. You have until July 25th to earn Bilge Rat Doubloons by completing these Commendations.
- Bilge Rat Flag – A new flag has been added to all pirates’ flag inventories! This new flag can be used to show other pirates that they’re on the hunt for Bilge Rat Doubloons.