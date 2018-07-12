Sea of Thieves Patch Kicks Off New Event

Sea of Thieves got a new patch today that kicked off a new Sunken Curse event with statues to find and loot to be had.

The notes for Patch 11.6 were shared by Rare earlier today with the Gunpowder Skeletons event coming to a close as it’s replaced by the new Sunken Curse event. A new Bilge Rat Adventure, the event sends players underwater in search of cursed statues that need to be destroyed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rumours of artefacts beneath the waves are being whispered across the Outposts, and as usual the Bilge Rats already know all about it!” the patch notes said. “Underwater statues and dangerous curses are amongst their tavern tales, so take a deep breath before diving into this Bilge Rat Adventure!”

A developer update that was shared today gave more insight into the event and the rest of the update that’s now live for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platforms. The core features in the update can be seen below, but you can see the full patch notes here.