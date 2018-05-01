Sea of Thieves Patch Adds New Weapon

The newest Sea of Theives patch is now live with several updates, many fixed issues, and a new weapon that’s super affordable for all players.

After the normal downtime that’s scheduled for maintenance on Sea of Thieves, Rare released the patch notes for Patch 1.0.6. The patch is now available for download and comes in at just around 2.4GB on both the Xbox One and Xbox One X with the Windows 10 patch even smaller.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the changes that are now live in the latest patch starting with the new customization variety as well as the new weapon that’s pictured above.

Customisation Variety

Regional Stock – Shopkeepers in different regions now only stock certain item sets, due to some mistimed deliveries.

Strike a Pose -We’ve expanded our clothing range to include the Executive Admiral, Grand Admiral, Rotten Bilge Rat, Castaway Bilge Rat, Corsair Sea Dog, Ruffian Sea Dog and Imperial Sovereign sets.

Ship Shape – Multiple sets of ship cosmetics have been added to the shipwright stock. Now you can purchase and equip Grand Admiral, Castaway Bilge Rat, Ruffian Sea Dog and Imperial Sovereign ship customisation sets.

Ohh, Shiny! – Visit the weapon shops at the many outposts to find their stocks of Grand Admiral, Castaway Bilge Rat, Ruffian Sea Dog and Imperial Sovereign weapons. Fancy a new weapon style? We’re sure one of these will take your fancy!

“Launch Crew” Eye of Reach – In celebration of being at sea for a month, we’ve added a special weapon to the store. This limited edition item will only be available for two weeks, so grab yours while you still can at a very reasonable price of 1 Gold!

Updates

Tutorial Invulnerability – Players are no longer invulnerable during parts of the Tutorial when first launching the game.

Skeletons Accuracy – When shooting cannons from islands at long distances, Skeleton accuracy has been reduced. We read your feedback that it was a little extreme… #SkellyOP!

Merchant Voyages – It is no longer possible to force Merchant voyages to request delivery to a specific outpost. Now you’ll have to earn your cheddar.

Sneaky Climbing – The bell on the small ship has been moved to the other side of the ladder, to avoid accidental ringing. We’re redecorating! With the Ammo Crate and Bell moved, what are we moving next?

Fixed Issues

[PC Only] Rebinding to the F key will no longer soft lock the radial.

Stow and Disengage can now be rebound to the same button on a controller

Incorrect company icons will no longer be displayed for a split second if trying to get reputation from two different Trading Companies.

Joining a dead player whose ship is parked at an active Skeleton Fort will no longer prevent the joining player’s radials from being opened.

Recent Players list will no longer be delayed in updating players from other crews.

Hunter of Cursed Crews and Hunter of Fort Skulls Commendations now track.

Voyage inventory message is now translated when there are no voyages in the inventory.

Loot items can no longer be dropped behind the Captain’s table on the small ship when trying to place them on the table.

Ships’ ropes now cast shadows on the deck.

Musical instruments can now be used immediately after interacting with parts of the ship.

[PC Only] Half Vsync option was removed. The Frame Lock option should now be used instead.

Resolved an issue which could cause players to fail to migrate and remain on low population servers.

Performance Improvements

Repetitive actions from players will no longer impact the network stability for other players.

Frame rate lock option is no longer disabled when vsync is enabled.

Significant reductions in time taken to return from the Ferry of the Damned.

Images in all Chests now load gracefully when browsing.

Multiple server crash fixes.

Known Issues