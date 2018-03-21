Sea of Thieves Servers Can’t Handle Launch Crowd

Sea of Thieves is here and many pirate hopefuls are diving right into the shared-world adventure! That being said, the launch of the latest Rare ltd title didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

The company was forced to shut down their servers to new players temporarily when they became unstable due to a large amount of participants . Not surprising, this has been a highly anticipated online title for quite some time and many players couldn’t wait to hop right in. But man … it was a sinking ship there for awhile with the developers scrambling to get everything back in working order.

Some of the error codes players continue to run into are … bearded. Really! Cinnamonbeard Error is one of the common ones keeping players from the lobby, with Greybeard stopping them from logging on. I’ve been playing since servers went live and haven’t experienced any of those particular ones (thankfully!) but I have run into the issue where I didn’t receive the gold promised for running a mission. There were also a few times where I would board my ship but it wouldn’t let me go anywhere, despite the crew doing the necessary pre-checks to get her out on the open waters.

The crew over at Rare are aware of all of the issues are are currently actively working on fixes. The number of player reported issues has gone down quite a bit today, but online games can be really tricky at launch and this one is no different. Hopefully everything will get in working order here soon so players can hop in a lobby with their buds and go on a few ocean-faring adventures together!

Where is our review?

Our Sea of Thieves review is in progress at the moment. On the surface, it’s very simplistic but we wanted to try out varying options of playability (solo, randoms, with friends) to be able to accurately describe what the game has to offer to every type of player. Stay tuned for that!

For now, Sea of Thieves is available for Xbox One and Windows 10. Since it’s a Play Anywhere title, both platforms can explore together!