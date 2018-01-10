Sea of Thieves Gets A Nifty, Exclusive Xbox One Controller

Custom controllers to celebrate big games is nothing new, and some of them in the past have been downright drool worthy. Granted, I may be a little biased since these are two of my favourite colours, but the recently revealed exclusive Xbox One controller for Sea of Thieves is just sexy. There’s even a glow in the dark pirate, come on!

“Weigh anchor and get ready to fight, sail, and loot in style with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sea of Thieves Limited Edition. Gaze into the murky depths of the deep purple translucent design, adorned with laser etched barnacles, one treasured golden trigger, and haunted by a mysterious skull that glows at sundown. Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The controller itself, much like many of the other exclusive print versions, runs at $74.99 and will be available come February 6th of this year! You can also pre-order it on Amazon, in case finding one in stores proves to be more of a side quest than you were willing to take on.

As far as the pirate enthusiast game itself, Sea of Thieves is slated for a March 20th release on Xbox One and PC. For more on the game, check out the trailer and official game description below! Do it for the booty!

“A Shared-World Adventure Game that lets you be the pirate you’ve always dreamed of in a world of danger and discovery. Explore a vast ocean where every sail on the horizon means a ship filled with real players who may be friends or foes. Form a crew and voyage to treasure-filled islands, face legendary creatures and test your mettle in epic ship battles against other pirates.”

