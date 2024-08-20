Is Keanu Reeves in Secret Level’s Armored Core Episode?

Fans are convinced that famed actor Keanu Reeves is going to appear in Secret Level’s episode tied to the Armored Core franchise. In case you missed it, Prime Video formally announced Secret Level today with its debut trailer premiering at Gamescom. The show, which is due out in December, is set to be an anthology series that will feature stories tied to numerous different video game franchises. And while it’s not known which actors might star in Secret Level, it sure looks like Reeves is associated with the series.

Briefly shown in the trailer for Secret Level, a character that features a resemblance nearly identical to Reeves can be spotted. Further details on who this character is or if it is indeed Reeves weren’t given, but an accompanying post from the official Armored Core account on social media verified that this character is set to appear in the episode centered around the mech-action series. As expected, the response to this post was filled with nearly nothing but replies about Reeves and his potential appearance in Secret Level.

Although this certainly seems to be Reeves in Secret Level, those at Prime Video have yet to confirm as much in an official capacity. ComicBook reached out to inquire about Reeves and his involvement with Secret Level and was told by a representative of Prime Video that the show isn’t “making cast announcements at this time.” Because of this, we’re left to wonder for just a bit longer if this is indeed Reeves or is instead just a doppelganger.

A new ARMORED CORE saga awaits. Just one of fifteen epic stories from Secret Level, the new revolutionary gaming anthology series coming December 10 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/SHm80ZWqwC — ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) August 20, 2024

In recent years, Keanu Reeves has been working on a number of projects associated with video games. His most prominent role in this capacity has been Johnny Silverhand, who is one of the main characters in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Reeves is also set to play Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will hit theaters at the end of 2024. With all of this in mind, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him also collaborating with

For now, all that’s known with certainty about Secret Level will be debuting on Prime Video at the end of this year on December 10th. Outside of Armored Core, the show will feature episodes associated with Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, Warhammer 40,000, and various PlayStation Studios titles.