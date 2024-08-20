Secret Level Animated Series Revealed by Deadpool Director Tim Miller

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Prime Video’s Secret Level animated series was officially revealed. Creator and creative director Tim Miller (Deadpool) appeared onstage at the show to reveal the debut trailer for the series, which is an anthology featuring several different video games. Information about the series leaked online last week, but this new look gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the show. Notably, we now know many of the games we can expect to see in the series, and it’s a pretty significant list! The full list revealed at Gamescom includes:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

Readers interested in seeing the first trailer for Secret Level can find it below.

The trailer also listed “various PlayStation Studios games,” and we can see Kratos from God of War. In total, the show’s first season will encompass 15 episodes, with each one set in that game’s respective world. The series will debut on Prime Video on December 10th. At this time, we don’t know if all of the show’s episodes will be arriving on the platform that same day (as was the case with Fallout), or if we can expect a weekly release schedule. Secret Level is being produced by Miller’s Blur Studios, which is best known for its work on Love, Death + Robots, which is also an animated anthology.

If there’s one bad thing that can be said about today’s trailer, it’s the fact that we don’t really have a strong idea of what to expect from each episode of Secret Level. However, that’s a pretty minor complaint, and it’s a safe bet that we’ll learn more in the next few months. This is not the first animated anthology to focus on various video games, but it seems to be aiming at an older audience of viewers than what we’ve seen before. The variety of games that are being featured in the series is pretty impressive, and the whole thing seems very ambitious. Hopefully the series can deliver on this early hype!

Are you looking forward to the first season of Secret Level? What do you think of the show’s first trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!