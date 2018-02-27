Secret of Mana Remake Getting New Patch To Improve Performance

Earlier this month, Square Enix released Secret of Mana, the remake of its classic Super Nintendo role-playing adventure for PlayStation 4, PC and PlayStation Vita. However, while it’s stirred some heavy nostalgia in some fans, it’s also annoyed a few others, particularly with technical setbacks.

But leave it to Square to make things right. The company confirmed today that it’s working on a new patch that will improve said performance across the board. It’s set to release first on PlayStation 4 in early March, followed by an arrival on PS Vita and PC “soon” after.

As for what will be improved with the patch, here’s the rundown, straight from the publisher:

Reduced the frequency of application errors

Fixed an error in which characters transition to a blacked-out screen

Fixed an error in which the character’s color changes

Fixed an error in which half of the screen goes dark

Fixed an error in which party members revived at zero HP

Fixed an error in which conversations would not finish on certain maps

Fixed an error in which players slipped through floors on maps that are two floors

Fixed an error that stops enemy movement when using a combination of some attacks and magic

Fixed bow and arrow behavior in battles against some monsters

Added a guide display for the switch button on the Ring Command screen

Added an icon for the character currently using a ring on the Ring Command screen

Added an item effect display for Item Rings and the Ring Command screen

Again, certain dates weren’t given, but considering the feedback is pretty consistent with this game, it wouldn’t surprise us if Square Enix released it for PlayStation 4 by week’s end, followed shortly thereafter on other platforms.

The game still has a number of great options available in the meantime, like being able to switch between Japanese and English voiceovers, as well as classic and remixed game soundtracks. And, of course, you can let your friends jump in without the need for a multitap, engaging in multiplayer fun.

If that interests you, check out Secret of Mana for PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC now.