Sega Arcade Pop-Up Book Springs To Life On Kickstarter

We’ve got a number of publications that are paying loving tribute to the games of old, including a Master System compilation that’s sure to be a big hit with fans. But what about Sega‘s arcade scene?

After all, the company produced a number of iconic favorites before it moved into the home market, including After Burner, Out Run and countless others. So those are worth a tribute, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

At least, that’s what British publisher Read-Only Memory thinks. The company recently launched a new Kickstarter for a Sega Arcade book that’s doing something a bit differently — it’s going to be a pop-up book.

Yep, each time you find a new section in this book, you’ll be treated to some sort of diorama featuring a classic Sega arcade game, as you can see from the images that are included in this article.

“SEGA Arcade: Pop-Up History presents five of the most iconic ‘body sensation’ cabinets – Hang-On, Space Harrier, OutRun, After Burner and Thunder Blade – in a suitably innovative form: as dazzling pop-up paper sculptures,” the Kickstarter description reads. “Each model will be accompanied by schematics, game artwork and historical context from by Guardian games writer and best-selling novelist, Keith Stuart.

“These sculptures have been created for Read-Only Memory by paper engineer Helen Friel, and painstakingly illustrated by renowned commercial artist Kam Tang.

SEGA Arcade: Pop-Up History has been created with the full collaboration of SEGA.”

The book will also explain the history of each of these classics, so you get a better understanding of how well they worked back in “the day”.

Read-Only Memory is currently looking to get $52,796 in funding for the book, not including stretch goals. At the time of this report, it’s halfway there with just over $25,500, with 27 days to go in the campaign.

While we prefer the real arcade games (like that Hang-On that you can actually sit on top of), we’ll happily take what this book has to offer. Besides, these cool little arcade rebuilds would be perfect for our gaming shelf. Especially After Burner.

We wish Read-Only Memory the best of luck in getting the book funded!