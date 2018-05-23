Sega Hosting Special Genesis Classics Livestreaming Speedrunning Event

Next week we’ll be able to return to the “Genesis does what Nintendon’t” era with Sega Genesis Classics, a compilation of hit games from the 16-bit platform. But before then we’ll be able to see what a few gaming pros can do with these retro favorites.

Sega has announced that it will be hosting live-streaming events leading up to the release of Classics this Tuesday. It all starts tomorrow, May 24 at 3 PM EDT when streaming superstars will take to the Microsoft Store in New York City and play one another in a number of Genesis classics including Virtua Fighter 2, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage. No specific streaming folks were named but Sega did note that the event will feature a few “well-known” gaming personalities along with Outside Xbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that’s child’s play compared to what’s coming next. Starting this Friday, May 25, Sega will host five days of livestreaming over on its dedicated Twitch channel featuring a number of players speedrunning their way through 16-bit classics featured in the collection. A schedule wasn’t provided but this will no doubt be a good opportunity to see players boost their way through Sonic the Hedgehog and Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master in record time.

And to challenge these players even further, a livestream will take place on the game’s launch date, Tuesday, May 29, on Sega’s Twitch channel. During that time players will have to run through games in mirror mode. “Because who doesn’t want to see some of the fastest gamers in the world going fast the wrong way ’round?” the company notes.

To view the Thursday stream, you can visit the Microsoft Store Mixer channel here. For the other live streams, you can check out the Speedrunning channel here.

We’ll let you know if Sega provides a list of what games will get the speedrun treatment. But regardless what is chosen it’s going to be a lot of fun seeing what these players can do with classic games. Say, anyone feel like challenging us to a run-through of Kid Chameleon? We have been practicing as of late…

Sega Genesis Classics releases on May 29 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.