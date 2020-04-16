Sega Heroes Is Shutting Down, and Fans are Sad to See it Go

Sega and Demiurge have announced that the mobile game Sega Heroes will be shutting down as of next month. The game is a Match 3 Puzzle RPG game, featuring a plethora of characters spanning the history of Sega. Unfortunately, Sega and developer Demiurge have agreed to part ways, and Sega Heroes will be a casualty of the split. Fans can still play the game until May 21st, but in-app purchases have been disabled, and some content will be locked. Fans are understandably disappointed, particularly since the game does not offer an offline mode. As such, the game will cease to exist when the servers go down.

After five years of fruitful collaboration, SEGA and Demiurge have decided to take different paths. Demiurge is to assume full ownership of their studio. Regrettably, that means that we will have to discontinue SEGA Heroes. Full details can be found at https://t.co/mHBkdMmfdU — SEGA Heroes (@SEGAHeroes) April 16, 2020

It certainly highlights one of the problems surrounding mobile gaming.

Well. Here’s a reason I hate modern mobile games. The only one I play (and never spend money on) is Sega Heroes. Now it’s being discontinued and will be gone forever since it has no offline modes. Oh well, it was kinda fun for the nearly year I played it. Mobile gaming stinx. — Inglebard (@Inglebard4) April 16, 2020

Definitely something developers and publishers should consider.

Also, this is why I hate online games. Servers are just shutting down and it’s the end – you can’t play game in any form. I just hope all of future Sega mobile games have OFFLINE — Roman (@vbnm7180) April 16, 2020

It’s rare to see a mobile game get that kind of merchandising.

Really does suck to hear about Sega Heroes.



It had some great promotional items. Hope Sega Europe do more stuff like this for their future titles. pic.twitter.com/xqOr4ibWZY — Dave Luty (Badnik Mechanic) (@DaveLuty) April 16, 2020

Many fans are disappointed about the franchises that didn’t make it into the game.

What an absolute shame, there was so much potential for this app and it sucks we didn’t get to see characters like NiGHTS get added in. This app had a good run, I’m glad we got it. Hopefully something similar will be made by SEGA in the future.

Sayonara, SEGA Heroes. — Jacob ジェイコブ (@Kirbleramiku) April 16, 2020

The game helped people get reacquainted with some dormant franchises…

Sad to see SEGA Heroes go, it was a really cool collab between a lot of SEGA’s dormant franchises. I hope for something similar to this in the future. I never really thought I would be so interested in a match-3 game at first, but this game proved me wrong. pic.twitter.com/cSL8AXaeRB — PhantomFox (@Phantom_Fox75) April 16, 2020

…and it introduced some gamers to them in the first place!

These four were my elite back in Sega Heroes. I heard the game will be discontinued today, and this was the game that got me researching Jet Set Radio



And no, I didn’t fall for the microtransactions. I’m smarter than that, you know pic.twitter.com/o4YEetKVg0 — SonicStevenKirigaya (@SonicStevenKiri) April 16, 2020

Heroes certainly had a lot of fan service.

I still have big love for the quality of the character artworks and how each character actually had moves relevant to their personality. Thanks for your hard work everyone ❤️ — TRiPPY (@imagni) April 16, 2020

Art like this just shows how much the game meant to some people.