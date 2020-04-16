Gaming

Sega Heroes Is Shutting Down, and Fans are Sad to See it Go

Sega and Demiurge have announced that the mobile game Sega Heroes will be shutting down as of next […]

By

Sega and Demiurge have announced that the mobile game Sega Heroes will be shutting down as of next month. The game is a Match 3 Puzzle RPG game, featuring a plethora of characters spanning the history of Sega. Unfortunately, Sega and developer Demiurge have agreed to part ways, and Sega Heroes will be a casualty of the split. Fans can still play the game until May 21st, but in-app purchases have been disabled, and some content will be locked. Fans are understandably disappointed, particularly since the game does not offer an offline mode. As such, the game will cease to exist when the servers go down.

Are you disappointed to see Sega Heroes come to an end? Did you play the mobile game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the end of Sega Heroes!

It certainly highlights one of the problems surrounding mobile gaming.

Definitely something developers and publishers should consider.

It’s rare to see a mobile game get that kind of merchandising.

Many fans are disappointed about the franchises that didn’t make it into the game.

The game helped people get reacquainted with some dormant franchises…

…and it introduced some gamers to them in the first place!

Heroes certainly had a lot of fan service.

Art like this just shows how much the game meant to some people.

Tagged:

Related Posts