Save Big With The Sega Shop Grand Opening Sale – Shirts, Collectibles, Even Cartridge Soap

Who doesn’t love Sega? It’s a staple in gaming, much like the beloved Sonic franchise. As the Sega Online store makes its grand opening, there’s a huge sale to commemorate the online shop and it’s Sonic wares.

There are back to school supplies, costumes, collectibles, mugs – there’s even cartridge soap. Whether you’re looking for a new t-shirt to rock that blue pride, or want a neat new figure to grace that trophy case; there’s a lot of variety for fans of this long-standing series. Here are just a few of our favourite picks – and remember: you can save 15% off when you use the code ‘SONIC15’.

As a huge collector myself, the Sonic The Hedgehog medium figure makes me so incredibly happy and it’s the perfect way to celebrate the blue dude’s 25th anniversary. The iconic coin slide is perfectly captured in this collectible moment in time.

The first of two soaps that we are way more amused by than we have any right being is the Sega Genesis controller. You’re not clean unless you’re 16 bit clean, am I right or am I right? In perfect likeness to the iconic controller, it pairs well with the Sonic cartridge one featured in the image below:

There are tons more available in the newly released shop including accurate costumes, home decor, stationary, clothing, and much more! For those diving face first into winter, they also have an awesome hat line as well to get that noggin warm when chasing after all of those rings. The brands available to peruse by also offer a little more variety:

Sega Genesis

Sonic the Hedgehog

Golden Axe

The Revenge of Shinobi

For those that have that insatiable love for Shinobi like me, this shirt also had to make the list because it’s amazing in all of its glory and I can’t be alone in my drooling over it:

For the full shop, check out their grand opening website right here. Don’t forget to use ‘SONIC15’ to get your 15% off, which is good until November 22nd! Perfect for the holiday season too!