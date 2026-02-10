NES Game From 1987 Returning With New Release This Week

A popular NES game that was originally released in 1987 is returning this week on new platforms. Compared to every other year of the Nintendo Entertainment System’s lifespan, 1987 may have been the biggest. For those in North America, NES games like The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus, Mega Man, Castlevania, and so many others released and went on to spawn massive franchises that are still around today. And while the NES title that’s getting re-released this week doesn’t have a major gaming franchise of its own, it is associated with a high-profile property.

Coming by way of Limited Run Games, the NES game Jaws is set to release this week on February 13th for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. This gaming adaptation, which is based on the Jaws film franchise, was actually pretty popular on the NES and received some positive reviews at the time. Rather than simply trying to (poorly) adapt the Jaws movies into a video game, developer Atlus attempted to incorporate a handful of early RPG elements into the game to make it stand out. Now, it’s returning in the form of Jaws: Retro Edition in mere days.

Da Dum… Da Dum… 🦈



The JAWS game is circling back, it's going digital and even includes a new Enhanced Edition on PlayStation, Switch, and Steam!



Sink your teeth into this classic retro title on Feb 13! pic.twitter.com/3NETshgfER — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) February 9, 2026

New Upgrades to This NES Game

As expected, this new version of Jaws will come with a variety of improvements that Limited Run Games has baked into the experience. The ability to save anywhere and rewind the game at any point will be available, as will be a music player and gallery that players will be able to access. New quests, abilities, and a “deeper realization” of the RPG aspects of Jaws will also be present in this release. It’s not fully known how these changes will end up impacting the final product, but those who are intimately familiar with Jaws already should find enough here that makes that game feel entirely new.

All in all, it’s cool to see Jaws getting some love in 2026 with this new release. In a time when the Jaws IP is essentially dead and hasn’t been touched much at all, it’s nice to see something new being done with the property. Whether or not this release will spark something new with Jaws to happen in the gaming medium isn’t known, but for those longing for more shark games, there’s always Maneater.

