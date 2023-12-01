Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Rated in Australia, Trailer Potentially Dropping at The Game Awards

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was first revealed in 2019 by developer Ninja Theory. Since then, we've seen a few trailers and behind-the-scenes videos, but Ninja Theory has yet to provide a release date beyond the nebulous window of sometime in 2024. That might be changing very soon because Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has been rated in Australia, potentially signaling that an announcement is on the way. This rating was actually made in mid-October, but with nothing happening on the release date front, it seems likely that we'll be hearing about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 very soon.

The rating was spotted by Klobrille on Twitter, who noted that it has been rated R 18+ (High Impact Violence) in Australia. Obviously, nothing is guaranteed at this point, but it certainly seems like things are lining up for a new trailer at The Game Awards 2023 next week. We last saw Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 during the Xbox Showcase in June, so having it pop up here would make a ton of sense, especially if Ninja Theory is targeting an early 2024 release date. Either way, with so much smoke around Hellblade 2, it's hard to imagine something not happening soon.

What is Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2?

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is Ninja Theory's follow-up to its award-winning 2017 game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The original game won Best Performance (Melina Juergens), Best Audio Design, and Games for Impact at The Game Awards in 2017, while also picking up several other awards at various shows. Hellblade 2 is set to continue that story, showcasing "cinematic immersion, beautifully realized visuals, and encapsulating sound."

At the 2021 version of The Game Awards, we got our first look at gameplay for Hellblade 2. It featured a bunch of running, lots of screaming, and Senua throwing spears at a giant, crawling figure. It's likely that Ninja Theory will continue to split the action between light puzzle-solving and frantic fights like it did in the original. That said, the focus of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will almost certainly be on the central narrative. The gameplay is just the icing on the cake.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch at some point in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Hopefully, we'll learn much more about when Ninja Theory plans to release it next week when The Game Awards kicks off on December 7.