Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop

In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.

Developer Ninja Theory has taken it a step forward by creating "accurate" bird droppings, in case that was a thing you felt was lacking from your games. In a recent tweet, Ninja Theory showcased a borderline life-like video of Hellblade II which featured birds hanging out near the side of a cliff. After a few seconds, the video reveals a developer tool which showcases locations where birds will... relieve themselves. If you look closely, you can even see that the sides of the cliff are covered in white, implying they have been defecting all over that specific area. It seems to be something that Ninja Theory is quite proud of since it took time to make the video and publish it on social media.

Achieving a high level of realism from reference material is extremely important to us. That even includes location accurate bird poop. pic.twitter.com/L2pOqMmp9u — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) July 29, 2022

Ninja Theory was purchased by Xbox a few years ago, so the developer is now a first-party studio for the platform holder. Hellblade II is expected to be a major exclusive for Xbox and appears to be pushing the boundaries of graphics with the glimpses we've seen so far. As of right now, Ninja Theory is keeping a lid on a lot of the details for the sequel, going as far to keep fans in the dark for when the game will even release.

Hellblade II will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the future. Does accurate bird poop matter to you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

