Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gets a Little Sweeter With New Coca-Cola Deal

The third and final entry into Lara Croft’s origins story, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, arrives next month and we’re not the only ones excited about the upcoming adventure. Coca-Cola is in on the action to hype up the soon to release game in the best way they know how: Putting a little Croft spin on their fun “share a coke” campaign.

Square Enix has announced that they have once again teamed up with the soda brand in a special promotion for the United States, Germany, and Poland. The experience isn’t just about a can of coke either, but an actual in-movie experience as well. The company tells us, “On September 12, for one day only, fans will be able to experience “The Making of a Tomb Raider”. This feature length film follows renowned BASE jumper, climber and mountain biker Clair Marie as she attempts real-world Lara Croft challenges that show what it takes to become a Tomb Raider.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “The feature will also include a special narrative showcase highlighting the journey of Lara Croft as told through in-game cinematics from the trilogy. For the first time ever, fans can experience the story of Lara Croft’s origin on the big screen. Following this, fans will get to see never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider game. Fans will be able to get tickets here, for this one day-only engagement.”

Those who win will also get a limited edition” Coca-Cola Tomb Raider” collectible cup in 76 US theaters as a part of their concessions line-up. Fans can also purchase the unique Tomb Raider “share a coke with a friend” bottles in both the regular and the sugar free versions of the drink. A fun cinematic experience, collectibles, and more Croft? It’s a win/win!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on Sept. 14th. Want to learn even more about the game coming out? Check out our video below from when we got to play the first four hours of the grand adventure last month! We break down the feel, the puzzles – everything!